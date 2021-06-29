Companies turning to career centers for additional hiring help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — As COVID-19 restrictions ease and the country slowly begins to recover from the pandemic, the Birmingham Career Center says they’ve had hundreds of employers contacting in need of filling positions.



“They are struggling, and with myself here I have six openings, and I’m struggling so we’re just hoping that the people will come in and say ‘I’m looking for a job,'” said Yvette Fields with the Alabama Career Center System.

In May, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, in order to encourage Alabama citizens to participate in the workforce, she would be ending all pandemic assistance programs. The programs provided an extra $300 on top of regular unemployment benefits.

“Everyone is hiring, and I see hiring signs everywhere people need to get out and work again and get the communities back up and running,” said Sabrina Russell, a manager at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Russell says she’s in the process of hiring 50-60 people for a new store opening in the Trussville area.

“(It’s) very important that we get all these positions filled were on a timeline. We have 33 days from the time we get our store to the time we have to get it open and get it open for the community,” said Russell.

In an effort to recruit more workers companies are turning to competitive offers to help set them apart.

“Different companies are going up on their bonuses trying to get the right people to come to work because they are needing people to come to work five days a week sometimes six and report on time and when you get there you do the job that they need you to do,” said Fields.

“(We are) offering competitive wages and benefits everything trying to stay current with everyone else,” said Russell.

The Birmingham Career Center will be hosting a job fair with six different companies on the July 13. They hope to make this a weekly event with such a great need for workers in the area.