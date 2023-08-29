MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — United Way of Central Alabama and the City of Montevallo held a groundbreaking ceremony at Stephen’s Park in Montevallo Tuesday afternoon. Construction will soon begin on the second of six community parks commemorating UWCA’s 100-year legacy.

The ceremony was held on the grounds of Stephen’s Park, located at 500 Co Rd 10 in Montevallo. The park will include a pavilion that can function as an outdoor classroom, picnic tables built by community volunteers and two pickleball courts.

UWCA announced that they will be embarking on commemorative community projects in each of the six counties they serve. These projects will center on the construction of community parks, with the goal of long-term partnerships that go beyond installation.

