BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An educational event will be held at Ramsay High School this weekend for all students, parents and school personnel in the Jefferson County area.

The Community Teen Summit will focus on digital footprints and internet safety, taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramsay High School gym.

The event will feature hands-on arts, yoga for teens, a panel discussion and keynote speakers, as well as games and giveaways. The first 20 people at the event will eat free.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin encouraged locals to learn about this topic at this fun and free event.

Organizers include Fine Arts Find Life, the City of Birmingham, Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham Police Department and Alpha Kappa Alpha.