Community says farewell to longtime Birmingham broadcaster Erskine Ramsay Faush Sr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community will begin saying a final farewell today a well-known radio broadcaster, faith leader and legend in Birmingham.

Rev. Erskine Ramsay Faush Sr., who was known for his preaching and as co-owner of the radio station 900 Gold WATV, died over the weekend. He was 88 years old.

Family says he spent more than 50 years on the airwaves and paved the way for others in the ministry and media.

Faush served as the pastor of Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Birmingham for over 20 years.

Faush will lie in repose today at Metropolitan on Fourth Avenue North until 3 p.m. From 5 to 8 p.m., visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home in Bessemer. Starting at noon Thursday, a virtual worship service will be live broadcast on Facebook. CBS 42 radio partner v949 will carry it as well.

LATEST POSTS