HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new comprehensive recreation plan for the city of Hoover is in the works and community leaders are calling for community feedback.

It’s called the Hoover Parks and Public Spaces Plan. This is a 15-to-20-year strategic plan for future recreation amenities and programs throughout the city.

Mayor Frank Brocato said the plan will look at connecting the region through the city’s blue ways and green ways like the Cahaba River and various trails. Upgrading parks and adding programming throughout the city is also a priority.

Brocato says they’re hosting a series of town hall meetings, wanting community members to take the lead in shaping the future of Hoover recreation.

Mayor Frank Brocato said they can’t create a vision for the community without it’s community members.

“It’ll give people, our citizens, the opportunity to come in to just let us know, talk about it, see the types of ideas that are out there, take the ideas they have and put this all into a plan,” said Mayor Brocato

“I do some hiking at the preserve area over there at Moss rock,” said Hoover resident Dick Barnett. “I’d like to see some outdoor pickle ball courts, a facility, something like that.”

Mayor Brocato said the goal is to build places and experiences that matter to community members and enhance what is here already.

Mayor Brocato said lining out a plan fully through various public meetings will help the city prioritize needs and allocate funding more effectively. Another goal is to improve quality of life for future generations.

“And you offer that quality of life, and you provide that quality of life through giving people the opportunity to spend time outdoors,” said Mayor Brocato. “And we want people to. It’s healthy, it brings community, it’s great for family time. All of those things are very important. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

The first of three in-person town hall meetings will take place Monday evening from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church. A survey is also available for all citizens and visitors- an opportunity to let your voice be heard.

Mayor Brocato said those who participate truly are shaping the future.