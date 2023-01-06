TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers.

54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the time of his death.

His former manager Edgar Calloway says he was heartbroken to hear that his friend lost his life.

“Jackie blessed so many lives providing healthcare here at the hospital and riding in the back of the ambulance,” Calloway said. “He interacted with so many people and he was a kind human being. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and we certainly going to miss him.”

Dixon died Monday morning when his ATV crashed on his property on Lock 9 Road in Fosters. Calloway says the 54-year-old enjoyed hunting, riding his ATV and was a huge Georgia Bulldog football fan.

“Jackie was a paramedic and just an amazing human being, great guy,” Calloway said. “One the favorite things I remember about Jackie was he used to say riding in the ambulance was riding sideways. That’s what we do all the time is sit sideways in the back of the truck. I will miss him, he was a wonderful person.”

Dixon’s family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses. His service will take place on Jan. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Magnolia Chapel in Northport.