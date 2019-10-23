Community remembers Northside assistant football coach who died in car crash

Breaking News
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Many people living in the Samantha community of Tuscaloosa County are grieving the death of a 22-year-old coach killed in a car accident Monday​.

Jake Montgomery graduated from Northside High School in 2015. He played on the football team and after graduating, he began volunteering as a coach.

“He loved football and put all into the Northside football program, but Jake was also passionate about every sport at Northside,” friend Daniel McKinney said. “It didn’t matter if it was volleyball, softball, basketball; he was all in on every game whether he was playing or a fan or support staff.”

Montgomery’s funeral is set for Monday, Oct. 28. The viewing will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday night at Magnolia Funeral Home in Northport.

