Community remembers Bibb County student killed in car crash

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Centreville community is grieving the death of 15-year-old Brylan Hudson who was killed Friday night in a car accident.

The student just recently finished his freshman year at Bibb County High School. He was a two-sport athlete who played baseball and basketball. Principal James Alston says Brylan’s loss has devastated many in Centreville.

“It’s a loss and a real shock, Brylan was one of the kids in the neighborhood that was friends with everybody. Always had a smile on his face and a good athlete. Played multiple sports and it’s just been a big impact on the whole community,” Alston said.

Bibb County Coroner C.W. West tells CBS 42 Hudson and another student were riding in the same vehicle around 5 p.m. on Highway 219 when the crash happened. The other student suffered minor injuries. According to West, speed was a factor and Hudson was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alston says he appreciates all the love and support that’s being shown for Hudson on social media.

“Every time there is a loss here in town, people and parents and kids everybody steps up. And they are supportive and comforting and so it doesn’t surprise me about the outpouring of love and affection for Brylan he was that type of kid and the community has been really great and supporting people in their time of loss,” Alston said.

Alston says the victim’s family is planning funeral arrangements for sometime later this week.