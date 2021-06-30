Community remembers beloved business owner in Alpine

ALPINE, Ala (WIAT) — A community mourned Wednesday afternoon after a beloved business owner was gunned down in his store.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4 Way Grocery on Plant Road in Alpine around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the owner, William Gerry Taylor, unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

“Yesterday there were so many people here. A lot of support,” said Preston Carmack, a family friend.

Carmack is a long-time family friend of Gerry Taylor.

“He loved his family, he worked hard all his life. He’s going to be missed,” said Carmack.

Carmack describes Gerry as a hard-working businessman that always went above and beyond for anyone that walked into his store.

“If he knew people were in need and couldn’t afford to buy groceries, he would give them whatever he had to,” said Carmack.

“Whatever you needed he always helped you out with it, he was one of those guys and I’m going to miss him too,” said Cynthie Hardy Bush, a family friend.

Bush grew up in the Alpine community. She says she’s been going to Gerry’s store for over 40 years.

“He was a wonderful man. He would say ‘hey how you are doing today. Hey, girl how you are doing.’ He said have a blessed day,” said Bush.

As family, friends and neighbors come together to show support for the Taylor family, they’re hoping anyone with information comes forward.

“It’s sad for the neighborhood. I don’t know who did it or wherever did it, they need to bring justice to the neighborhood. Because he was a good man, I could never find any fault in that man,” said Bush.

“Right now, we just pray for his family because they need it,” said Carmack.

No arrests have been made. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest that number 334-215-STOP.