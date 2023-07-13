BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Residents in Birmingham’s Norwood community are in shock after two firefighters were shot inside their fire station, saying it’s hard to believe someone could commit such a crime.

“I wouldn’t want to [believe it could happen] but in this day and time, it’s a reality of our life,” says Kelvin Fagan, Birmingham resident.

Many people say having first responders in their neighborhood gives them comfort should something bad happen.

“I feel like the city is protecting me by having a fire service. That was one of the things they used when they were annexing different neighborhoods, protection using fire department, police services and health services,” says Dr. Aaron Moyana, Birmingham resident.

Many fire stations around the city leave the bay doors open for the community, having an open-door policy with those who live around the area.

“They’re there to care for our citizens so they have to be available if someone comes by to see maybe their blood sugar is low or they’re just not feeling well so that’s not necessarily uncommon for them,” says Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond. “Then sometimes people just want to come by and show their kids the fire engine kind of thing.”

While some people like that fire stations are open for them to pop by, other people wonder if it’s safe to have an open-door policy.

“I wave at them, they say ‘hey’, you know all kind and nice. They’re good people,” says Sarah Austin, Birmingham resident. “I went down there one time and got my blood pressure checked.”

“That’s very bad. Why? Just like, you can’t do that for fun because they need to do their job and they’re for emergency purposes,” says Alton Pleasant, Birmingham resident.

The community hopes answers as to why the fire station was targeted will come out soon.