Community mourns death of Tuscaloosa County assistant football coach killed in car crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A community is grieving the death of a Tuscaloosa County volunteer football coach.

Ryan Perry, 27, died in a tragic car accident Friday morning on Highway 69 near Charlie Shirley Road. Landan Parson is one of the victim’s best friends, he says Perry touched the lives of many young people he coached in football.

“He loved nothing more than coaching football and being around those kids. I got to sit in the press box with him a couple of times watching at Riverside Middle School and you could tell coaching was his passion,” Parson said.

Perry was a volunteer coach at Collins Riverside Middle school and also worked part-time for Carbon Hill coach Mark Cochran in Walker County. He is also a former coach at Holy Spirit Catholic School.

“He was a good athlete and I watched him grow up and I knew his dad and he was a good kid who was outgoing. And he was energetic, Ryan has been with me for three years coaching. Really smart guy. It’s hard to find loyalty and trust and people but he is one of those guys I could do that with and I could basically turn it over to him,” Cochran said.

The Northport Police Department tells CBS 42 Perry died after his car was struck head-on by another vehicle. 42-year-old Jennifer Worthington was in the other car and she was also killed.

Parson says he will miss his good friend. The two graduated from high school together and have known each other for many years.

“Ryan was one of those people who didn’t meet a stranger, he would give you the shirt off his back. He was always having a good time whether he was working with his dad or coaching football or hanging out with us he was always having a good time and there was never a dull moment that’s for sure,” Parson said.

Family members of Ryan Perry set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral expenses.