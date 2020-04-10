Community members invited to participate in neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- This year’s Easter celebration will take on a different meaning this year. The Coronavirus has forced many to change their plans including churches. Easter Egg Hunts have also changed because of social distancing.

That’s why Birmingham Moms Blog is sponsoring a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt. Organizers say it is like “bear hunts” and chalk walks.”

HOW IT WORKS:

Download and Print the Easter Egg Coloring Page.

Decorate your favorite egg(s) any way that you want!

Display your eggs in your windows April 6 – 12!

Take a picture of the beautiful eggs you ﬁnd and share to the Birmingham Moms Collective Facebook thread and tag @birminghammomcollective on Facebook and @birminghammomcollective on Instagram!