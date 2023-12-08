CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tragedy hit the town of Centreville less than twelve hours before its annual Christmas parade as a beloved teacher was killed in a car wreck on her way to work.

“Her death leaves a hole that is going to be hard to fill,” Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley said.

Oakley says Jennifer Chism Jones was an auxiliary teacher at Randolph Elementary School, working on her teaching degree to be a full-time teacher.

Chism was on her way to school when she was in a car wreck on Highway 82 around 7 a.m. on Friday. Oakley says two of Chism’s three children were in the car with her. One was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries, and the other is at a local hospital. Chism was pregnant with her fourth child.

Oakley says they’re a small, tight-knit community and Chism had friends and family all over the town. He says Chism was loved by everyone and describes her as the ‘life of the party.’

“Very lively, funny, comedic, get along with everybody,” Oakley said.

The Bibb County superintendent says counselors were available at the school Friday and will be back again early next week for students and faculty who need to talk.

“This is a person that’s been around them for the last few years and just, they became family,” says Kevin Cotner, Bibb County superintendent. “Now to lose a family member is always just a tough loss on them.”

As the community gets ready for the holiday season, there’s now a heaviness in the air.

“It really makes you think how precious it is, especially how precious life is, and how fragile it can be,” Centreville resident Darron Taylor said. “At the holidays, it’s really bad and my heart goes out to the family.”

As the city of Centreville came together Friday night to enjoy the Christmas parade, they also came together to support one another in the face of the tragedy.

“Good thing about a small community, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, where you come from, you’re one of us and when you hurt, we hurt,” Oakley said.

The mayor says the city will be fundraising for the family to help cover expenses.