Community members march along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the annual MLK Unity March (Courtesy Tim Reid)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, people across Tuscaloosa gathered to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by marching from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to City Hall as part of the annual MLK Unity March.

The march began at noon and was held by the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The march has been a time-honored part of Martin Luther King Day holidays in the city for years.