Community fundraising for service dog to help teen fighting Lyme disease

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Morgan Love, 14, was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately two years after a tick was found on her body and has experienced several medical complications that a service dog could help with.

When CBS 42 first told Love’s story in April 2019, the teen was not able to attend school and had to have a PICC line placed in her arm, which is used for administering antibiotic medications intravenously for a lengthy period of time. Today, Love is able to attend school part-time and no longer requires a PICC line.

Although she has made several improvements, she and her family told CBS 42 she does need a service dog for many reasons and Love has been waiting two years for one. Love has had countless seizures, one of which caused her to stop breathing.

She has already met with a dog from Service Dogs Alabama which will train her dog to meet her specific needs so that the dog will alert her, or an adult, when it senses she is about to have a seizure.

“I can never be left by myself — like playing hide and seek, somebody has to hide with me,” Love said. “Like everyone is constantly checking to make sure I’m not having a seizure because if you have one it’s like really hard. Like if I was walking and then I had one I could fall and hit my head and have a concussion, I could fall and break my arm.”

Love also has vision loss, paralysis in one arm and weakness in one leg. The dog would help her regain her independence and mobility.

“I think she’s the strongest person I know,” Brooke Love, Morgan’s mother, said. “Stronger than any adult, any other children she doesn’t let anything get her down.”

The Locust Fork Baptist Church will host a Spaghetti Supper on Friday, March 6 to help the family meet their fundraising goal of $10,000 for a service dog from Alabama Service Dogs. The meals will cost $7 each for carryout only from 3 to 7 p.m.

Roma Carter, a church member and the pastor’s mother, told CBS 42 when she heard about Love’s diagnosis and need for a service dog and decided to organize the fundraiser at her church.

“A lady that I got to church with told me about her story and it just touched my heart,” Carter said. “God just laid it on my heart to help her. Whatever we can do and I just got a lot of good support here in my church that has rallied around me and said yes, we’re in.”

If you cannot visit the church during the March 6 event but would like to contribute to Morgan’s fund, you can visit her GoFundMe page.

LATEST POSTS