Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to serve free meals to kids starting June 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will launch its Kids Café Summer Meals Program on June 2.

The CFBCA plans to serve approximately 70,000 lunches and snacks at locations across Central Alabama. Any child or teen age 18 or under is welcome to partake in the free meals, and no registration or proof of income is required.

Children may take meals offsite and consume them at home if desired, a new option due to increased health and safety awareness.

In response to this awareness, this summer only CFBCA is allowing verified parents or guardians of children to pick up meals “to-go” in a child’s absence. Parents or guardians are required to present at least one of the following when picking up the meal:

The child’s report card issued from their school,

The child’s social security card,

The child’s birth certificate or

A signed letter from the child’s pediatrician that includes the child’s name and is addressed to the parent/guardian.

“For so many of our neighbors across Central Alabama, summer brings stress and concern about where the next meal is coming from,” said CFB CEO Brett Meredith in a press release. “When the free or reduced school lunches stop, many families struggle to provide what is needed. What should be a carefree summer for children turns into a vulnerable season of hunger, and the Community Food Bank is committed to standing in the gap.”

CFBCA has Summer Meals sites in Jefferson, Walker and Clay counties, with hopes to add more in the coming weeks. For details about times, locations and other meal sites across the state, please visit www.feedingal.org/summermeals.