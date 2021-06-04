Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Free Kids Café summer meal program launches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has now launched it’s Free Kids Café Summer Meals program.

This year it’s projected at least 70-thousand families will be helped that are struggling amid the pandemic. To qualify to receive a meal you must live in Jefferson, Walker, or Clay counties and be 18 or younger.

Kids who qualify will receive a free nutritious lunch and snack they would typically receive if they were in school at a reduced or free price. The Food Bank of Central Alabama works alongside the USDA and the Alabama Food Bank Association to provide these meals.

“We serve 12 counties and there’s a lot of need in every county right now. We expect to have a continued need for another 18 to 24 months that’s going to be heightened because of the pandemic,” Brett Meredith, CEO of Community Foodbank of Central Alabama, said.

To qualify to receive a meal you must apply online.You will be required to verify you live in one of the targeted areas and will then be sent to a distribution site to pick up food weekly. If you don’t live in one of the 3 counties you can still get help by visiting https://www.feedingal.org/.

This is also the site used to apply for the program. The Food Bank says they are also in need of people to donate and volunteer to help with the Summer Feeding Program as well.