BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media are highlighting efforts to end hunger across the country. This week, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is celebrating four decades of service in the community.

The Food Bank marked the milestone with a special luncheon at The Harbert Center.

“They’ve been in the trenches, on the front lines, for all those years helping their community,” said Clair Babineaux-Fontenot.

Feeding America CEO Clair Babineaux-Fontenot was in town for the celebration. She said food banks like this are essential especially in more rural areas like Alabama.

“We see need across the whole country and then there is really acute need especially in the rural south. It makes the work that’s done in this community all the more important because some of the deepest need is right here,” said Babineaux-Fontenot.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said one in five people experience food insecurity here in Alabama and that need is only growing.

“With inflation, and gas prices and things like that families have been really struggling and we’re here to serve those families. Last year we did serve 16 million meals into the community. But if we were able to actually meet that meal gap in the 12 counties in central Alabama, we would need to do about 37 minion meals. So we still have a lot of work to do,” said Williams.

Babineaux-Fontenot is asking locals to join in on their mission to end hunger in Alabama.

“Hunger is actually something that is solvable in our country and together we can solve hunger in this community and beyond,” said Babineaux-Fontenot.

The food bank started in 1982 serving only three counties. Now they serve 12 counties in central Alabama.

