BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is celebrating 40 years of service to the community.

The food bank serves 12 counties and has distributes over 16 million meals to those in need.

A luncheon will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham to celebrate the anniversary.

CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot will be the guest speaker.

She tells CBS 42 that fighting hunger is foundational to communities thriving.

“We have members who are seeing the greatest need right now because of inflation, so we continue to need the help of this community; we know you can rally, we’ve seen you rally, we need you to keep on rallying,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

More people depend on the food bank going into the holiday season.

Babineaux-Fontenot says food insecurities most impact the elderly during the holidays.

“They’re making impossible choices, like ‘do I pay for prescriptions drugs, or do I have enough to eat?’ They can’t afford to invite the family over for that special sweet potato pie or pumpkin pie or that turkey think about that grandma and invest in this work because when you do you invest in grandmas across this region,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Community Food Bank of Alabama is challenging the public to start a food drive, volunteer, donate or help spread the word.

Last year Feed America helped provide 6.6 billion meals to millions in need.