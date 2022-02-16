BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Community College System has launched its first of several programs designed to help students find immediate employment.

ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker says the rapid training programs are being offered as part of the system’s Innovation Center. Hospitality courses began last month.

Training programs also will target the trucking and passenger bus industry, grocery butchers, heavy equipment operators, and plumbing and facilities maintenance.

Twenty-three rapid training programs will be offered and include classroom courses and in-person lab work that will focus on hands-on training.