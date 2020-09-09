Community calling for changes in proposed Birmingham budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some people in Birmingham are calling for Mayor Randall Woodfin to make changes to the city’s proposed budget, which includes cuts that would close all 21 city recreation centers.

Because of the $63 million budget shortfall the city is facing, the mayor’s budget includes furloughs for more than 200 employees, mainly in the city’s culture and recreation departments. Libraries will only be given enough money to continue modified operations.

Some people who live in the city say children need the recreation centers and libraries now more than ever.

“It’s in these times that our children have a safe haven to go to for after school tutoring, which park and rec provides as well as participates and the after school feeding program that our park and rec has facilities open to fulfill those needs,” one woman said during a recent budget hearing.

The city council plans to hold more meetings to discuss the mayor’s proposed budget.

LATEST POSTS