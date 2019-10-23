Community attends funeral of veteran with no family

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, hundreds of people turned out to pay their final respects to a veteran with no family.

A funeral was held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo for veteran Edward Prokes, Jr., an Air Force veteran who passed away Oct. 9. A friend of Prokes’ contacted different agencies to try and give him a proper burial.

Kenneth Paschal, a commander with the American Legion Post 555 in Pelham, said every fallen veteran should be honored.

“That’s the goal: to make sure the veteran was not laid to rest by himself because he did not serve by himself and no veteran should ever be laid to rest by himself,” Paschal said.

Full military honors were conducted by airmen from the Maxwell Air Force base.

During typical veteran funerals, the American flag is normally given to a family member. This time, it was presented to the friend who made sure Prokes was given a final salute.

LATEST POSTS