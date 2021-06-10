Community activists respond to increase in violence across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Community activists are speaking out following a recent uptick in violence across Birmingham, which included five children shot so far this year.

Herman Henderson, president of the group Stop the Violence, said that in order for there to be loess crime, faith leaders and residents must come together and go out into the communities to help spark change. Henderson said the city should also looking at putting resources into the neighborhoods where violence, including mentoring services.

Stop the Violence plans to take a hands-on approach to the situation, going into all 99 neighborhoods across the city and carrying a casket to show people the impact violence can have could lead to.

“What is the answer reaching that young man we say we can’t reach. We have to put some pastors that are not afraid to go into the community and sit down to dialogue,” Henderson said.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in any of the cases where the five children were shot. Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a $25,000 reward will be given to anyone providing information leading to a suspect in each case.

Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.