Community activist Sarah Price remembered for work with Greater Birmingham Ministries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham community is mourning the loss of a community activist and a benefactor.

Those who knew Sarah Price, who died Sept. 11, say she was always thinking about others and always giving. Scott Douglas, executive director of Greater Birmingham Ministries, said Price played an instrumental role in the organization, touching lives and shaping organizations.

Greater Birmingham Ministries is a “multi-faith, multi-racial organization” that provides food, clothing and financial assistance to folks facing a crisis. Plus, it works to build community and pursue justice.

Douglas said Price was the heart of GBM, having been involved with the organization since the early 1980s. It was around that time he said the two met, but Douglas already knew Price by her reputation. Always active in her community, Price supported neighborhood revitalization and spoke for those without a voice. Douglas said that when Price spoke, people listened. She was someone who led by example, not by command.

“Because of the example of her life, it’s really possible you don’t have to like somebody, but you can love everyone. You can see the humanity in everyone. You can learn from everyone, you can teach everyone something from your own experience,” Douglas said. “And the experiences that people have are valuable, no matter what walk of life they’re in, how rich they are and, particularly, how poor they are. They have a right to be listened to.”

Douglas said Price was very open-hearted and open-minded, accepting of all people. He added that GBM is hurting without the woman he calls their anchor, in spirituality and compassion.

“She would pray, she would build up our hope and that made us stronger,” he said.

Price had worked for the organization for 30 years. Before becoming a member of its staff, Price volunteered for the organization. It was one of many groups she championed. GBM reports Price was also member of Alabama Arise, Bread for the World, Alabama Council of Human Relations, Net Link, and Catholic Committee of the South.

Also on Greater Birmingham Ministries’ website, each employee has a quote. Price quoted Mahalia Jackson:

“If I can help somebody as I travel along; if I can help somebody with a word or song…then my living shall not be in vain.”