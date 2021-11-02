A year after the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across Central Alabama getting ready for holiday celebrations

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic put many holiday events on hold, many communities across Central Alabama are now looking forward to the return of many of their special traditions.

In Vestavia Hills, many of the holiday celebrations will give people a chance to support local businesses. In the Cahaba Heights community, “Deck the Heights” will return later this month, where there will be food samples, inflatables, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Trolleys will also be out in the community to take people to different events at each stop.

On Nov. 30, Vestavia Hills will hold its annual tree lighting festival. On Dec. 1, the city will hold its first ever menorah lighting ceremony to commemorate the fourth night of Hanukah. On Dec. 12, there will also be a holiday parade.

“We enjoy having everyone come together as a community even if it’s in different areas across those 19 miles,” Vestavia Hills communications specialist Cinnamon McCulley said. “Just to celebrate being together knowing one another the sense of family and just a place of being.”

One of Alabaster’s biggest events is the Christmas Parade, which will be held along Highway 31 South at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. City leaders say there’s always a great turnout and this year. New this year is a partnership with Shelby Emergency Assistance to help those in need.

“So after the parade, we are going to have some drop off boxes at several locations around the city,” said Neal Wagner, communications manager for Alabaster. “We are asking people to donate new teddy bears. Shelby Emergency Assistance will use those to donate to children in need during the holidays that may otherwise not get a Christmas gift.”

At 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Alabaster will hold its Second Annual Water Tower lighting, featuring the historic tower being lit in Christmas colors. The city has also temporarily reopened registration for anyone who wants to participate in the parade.

The city of Pelham will also be putting on its “Pelham Hometown Christmas” parade Dec. 11. The parade will begin at the Pelham Civic Complex Center and will make a two-mile loop around the city. Following the parade, a tree lighting will be held with many other festivities included.

“We are going to open up the cities and open the civic complex up with both of the ice skating rinks and we are going to offer free ice skating for families including skating with Santa Claus,” Pelham communications specialist Rick Walsh said. “We are going to have several of the Disney characters skating with the kids.”