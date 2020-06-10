Commission revokes charter school contract

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama regulators have revoked the contract for a contested south Alabama charter school that has struggled to get up and running.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission made the decision to revoke the charter for Woodland Prep in Washington County.

Members earlier this year expressed concern about Woodland Prep’s finances, construction progress and the level of community support in the small, rural county.

Public charter schools are schools that receive government funds but operate independently.

Alabama lawmakers authorized the creation of charter schools in 2015. The state commission approved Woodland Prep in 2018. The state charter school commission is now almost entirely made up of new members.

