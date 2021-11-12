Comfort food for a comforting cause: 4th annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival happening Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — This Sunday at Back Forty Beer Company, you’ll find over ten takes on mac and cheese at the 4th annual Mac and Cheese Festival.

The festival is put on by Community Grief Support (CGS), a local organization offering free counseling and educational services. Per CGS, the Mac and Cheese festival is their largest, and typically most successful fundraising, event.

The 4th Annual Mac + Cheese Festival, benefitting Community Grief Support, will be at Back Forty Beer Company on Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m.

“We’ll have about 15 vendors on the Back Forty Courtyard on Sunday,” Callie Eldredge, with Community Grief Support, said.

After a year hiatus during the height of the pandemic, folks will once again gather to enjoy the various takes on the classic comfort food. Adult tickets are $15 dollars until Sunday. The ticket prices then rise to $20