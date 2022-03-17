BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Roy Wood Jr., a stand-up comic from Birmingham, recently came back home to give back to his alma mater.

Wood, a 1996 graduate of Ramsay High School, visited his old high school Thursday to give members of the baseball and softball teams new technology. Through the DUBS Baseball Academy, Wood partnered with the Meta + WIN Reality to provide Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets that can be used during practice.

“Baseball is a timeless American game and pastime,” said Wood, who played on Ramsay’s baseball team for three years, in a statement. “The addition of Meta Quest 2 virtual reality adds a bit of cutting-edge technology that will make the game even more appealing to the latest generation of players, who are just as comfortable in front of a gaming console as they are on the baseball field. It marries two experiences that are already well-known by students.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Meta + WIN Reality. I look forward to seeing how this technology is integrated by the Ramsay softball and baseball teams,” said Wood. The virtual reality sets are created by Reality Labs, a business of Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Andrew McKirahan, director of player development, said he and the entire WIN team is thrilled to be a part of this incredible collaboration with Wood and Ramsay student-athletes.

“By integrating WIN Reality within their routine, they will now be able to unlock unlimited game-speed training that hitters can use to face any pitcher on-demand,” McKirahan said.

In addition to the virtual reality sets, Wood Jr. also donated Wi-Fi hotspots.

In a career that has encompassed both television, movies, and nationwide touring, Wood Jr. has made it a point to give back to Birmingham, whether it be shooting a TV pilot for Comedy Central in the Magic City, appearing in the Birmingham-set “The Death of Dick Long,” or playing charity shows at Children’s of Alabama.