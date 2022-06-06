BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Kevin Hart, one of the most popular standup comics in the world, will be bringing his act to Birmingham later this fall.

Hart, the Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian known for movies like the “Jumanji” series and “Central Intelligence,” will visit the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Nov. 11.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Hart was working as a shoe salesman at the same time he was trying to make it as a comic. He first gained widespread attention for his 2009 album, “I’m a Grown Little Man.” He was nominated for his first Grammy for Best Comedy Album for his 2018 special, “Kevin Hart: What Now?” and was nominated again this past year for a Netflix special, “Zero Fu**ks Given.”

As an actor, ten of Hart’s films opened No. 1 at the box office with a total of $4.23 billion revenue globally.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with prices ranging from $35 to $145.