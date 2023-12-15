HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Josh Johnson will be performing in three shows in Alabama on his upcoming Sophomore Season tour.

Johnson will be performing March 1 through 3 at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover. He is supporting his latest stand-up special “Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself,” which debuted earlier this year on Peacock.

In this comedic exploration of Black mental health and self-discovery, the Louisiana native transforms an hour of therapy about his relationships with money, his father and a stalker into an hour of stand-up.

Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, performer and NAACP award-winner. He is currently a writer on “The Daily Show” and is a former writer and performer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Johnson is Comedy Central’s ‘most watched comedian ever’ with over 40 million views to date across their platforms.

To purchase tickets for the Hoover shows, click here.