Comedian Jermaine ‘Funnymaine’ Johnson charged with inciting riot during Birmingham protest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A comedian previously known for his funny videos about Alabama football is now fighting charges of stirring up a crowd to riot during a protest in Linn Park May 31.

On Tuesday, Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson surrendered himself to the Birmingham Police Department, where he was charged with inciting a riot, which is a Class A misdemeanor. However, Johnson ended up paying $500 bond and was never booked into the jail.

Johnson, who has over 495,000 likes on his Facebook page and over 81,000 subscribers on YouTube, has become well-known over the years for his videos about Alabama football and its fans. However, in recent weeks, Johnson has been a loud voice during protests held in Alabama and across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. On May 31, Johnson could be seen speaking at protests in Linn Park, where protesters eventually turned to trying to topple Confederate monuments in the park.

Following the May 31 protest, Johnson began receiving criticism for speaking during the protest, accused of encouraging the protesters to take down the Confederate monuments. Johnson has maintained that he did not encourage violence.

“Sooooo, since there’s now actual video available proving that I didn’t incite violent acts during the protests, what exactly were y’all mad about again???,” Johnson wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Johnson took to Facebook again.

Emory Anthony Jr., Johnson’s attorney, told CBS 42 that his client is innocent of the charges. A court date has been set for sometime in October.

LATEST POSTS