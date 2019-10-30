Come ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ at your local senior center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.. (WIAT) — Trick-or-Treating has changed over the years. While some still traditionally go door to door, Trunk-or-Treating events have grown in popularity.

Trunk-or-Treat events involve the open trunk of a car on display with Halloween decorations to give out candy to children in costumes. Neighborhoods or cities will participate in choosing one local parking lot to host the event. Senior centers have taken Trunk-or-Treating a step further and are inviting kids to visit seniors who pass out candy.

The event brightens both seniors and the children’s night and presents another option to celebrate Halloween.

Kirkwood by the River in Birmingham had a Trick-or-Treat apartment sweep October 24 and handed out candy to all of the kids dressed up in their costumes.

There are more senior centers across Central Alabama that will host a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration. See the list below for one nearest you.

Wednesday, October 30

Regency Retirement Village Trick or Treat at 10 A.M. – Noon.

It’s open to the community.

(285 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35209)

Elmcroft of Grayson Valley – Halloween Trick or Treat Fest at 4 P.M.

There will be games, snacks and candy.

(2366 Old Springville Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215)

Thursday, October 31 – Halloween

Brookdale Northport Assisted Living at 3 P.M.

All Trick-or-Treaters are welcomed.

(951 Rose Drive, Northport, Alabama 35476)

Toy Story Trick or Treat at Columbia Cottage in Mountain Brook at 3 P.M. to 5 P.M.

There will be a petting zoo from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M. Trick-or-Treating will continue throughout the allotted time. There will be a Toy Story photo booth and Pin the Tail on Bullseye.

(3776 Crosshaven Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35223)

Westminster Assisted Living at 4 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Magic show starts at 4 P.M., plus a carnival, games and trick-or-treating.

(1020 Olive Street SW, Cullman, Alabama)

Bibb Medical Center Nursing home residents at 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.(208 Pierson Ave, Centreville, Alabama 35042)

Cullman Health Care Center at 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Giving out candy until it runs out.

(1607 Main Ave. NE, Cullman, Alabama)

Folsom Center at 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

(401 Arnold Street NE, Cullman, Alabama)

Morningside of Cullman at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

(2021 Dahlke Drive, Cullman, Alabama)

Don’t see your event here? Email us at webstaff@cbs42.com or jhighsmith@cbs42.com and let us know so we can add it to our list!