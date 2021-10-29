Columbiana to hold several Halloween Events this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Columbiana will hold several events as a part of it’s “A Columbiana Halloween” celebration.

The first event, Monster on Main Street, begins Friday evening and lasts from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m Merchants downtown will shut down temporarily to give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

On Saturday, the city will host the Witches Ride. People are encouraged to dress up and ride their bikes around the city for 2 miles. The ride will also raise money for breast cancer and begins at 10:00 a.m. at Old Mill Square Park.

On Sunday, there will be The Great Neighborhood Trick or Treat. To help ensure everyone’s safety, city leaders are encouraging people to sign their home up if they will be giving out candy. Columbiana plans to release homes participating on a neighborhood map.

“We are one of the last places left where we can literally close down blocks of our little small town and celebrate in the street. We like events here and we’re a little event town and we’re proud of that,” Ali Payne said.

Many cities throughout Central Alabama say they are going to be ramping up patrols this Halloween weekend to help make things safer throughout communities.