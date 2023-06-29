COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Filming for the upcoming movie starring Matthew McConaughey continues around central Alabama. This week, the film crew was in Columbiana.

Bruce Finklea and his daughter Harper now have a special experience to share: they were extras in Matthew McConaughey’s new movie “The Rivals of the Amziah King.”

On Monday night, the school board sent out a call letter asking for extras to help with these scenes. The next morning, Bruce and his daughter Harper were on set as the film crew transformed Elvin Hill Elementary School in Columbiana into Bill Waugh Elementary School for the movie.

The shoots on Tuesday and Wednesday were about 10 hours long each, but Bruce said the thrilling experience was worth every minute.

“It was just really cool to see how all that worked behind the scenes. Where they put the camera, how they moved the camera, all the different takes,” Bruce said. “I also went to Elvin Hill so for us to share that, that we got to be there together and to know that our little school is now going to be immortalized in a major motion picture.”

Bruce and Harper even got to see some stunt work and were just a couple of feet away from the big movie star himself.

While filming in Columbiana is now finished, it looks like the film crew could be heading to Walker County next. The staff at the Frosty Mug on Highway 78 between Jasper and Sumiton confirmed that the movie is expected to film there but they don’t when exactly that filming will take place.