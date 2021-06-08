College Choice Foundation hosting Wild West Roundup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The College Choice Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser, Wild West Roundup. The organization was forced to cancel last year.

It will be held on Sunday, June 13 at Good People Brewing Company. Organizers say there will be music by The Onlys, food courtesy of Little Donkey and beer donated by Good People. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. You will need to purchase a ticket for this event. You can purchase a ticket at College Choice Foundation’s website.

College Choice Foundation works with high-achieving, underserved students in Birmingham to help them gain admission to college that best fits them.