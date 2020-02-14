College baseball season begins at thriving Hoover Met Complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Eight college baseball teams from around the country open their seasons this weekend at the Hoover Met Complex, starting Friday at 1 p.m.

It’s the second year of a season-opening tournament the facility is hosting for teams in colder parts of the country, where college baseball fields often are still covered in snow this time of year. It won’t draw huge crowds, but it’s another example of the complex’s impact.

“It’s not a 3,000 person tournament or things of that nature,” Hoover Met Complex general manager John Sparks said. “But it’s about the exposure of the city and people coming from outside and experiencing our hotels, our restaurants, and things of that nature.”

The complex has had that kind of impact in a big way since it’s completion in 2018. In a three-phase project, the complex added the Finley Center, five baseball fields (including four with turf surfaces) and other multipurpose fields. Initially, the fields hosted community leagues, but the facility quickly became attractive as a site for major sports events.

“Popularity gained, and we became more of a destination for people to want to use this environment,” Sparks said. “Not only because of our rich sports history, but geographic location, being a hub in the South. And so it became an attraction.”

With a combination of local and national events, the complex has delivered significant benefits to Hoover and the surrounding area. According numbers from the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau in a report issued by the Hoover Met Complex, the complex generated an economic impact of $49-million between October of 2018 and September of 2019.

It’s been even more successful than some city leaders expected it would be. City councilor Mike Shaw says the facilities are starting to max out their availability, and city leaders are starting to look ahead to how the complex can be utilized in the future. Among the ideas they’re considering are meeting rooms, more fields and music performance space.”

“We’re really looking hard at that, but the key is right now, it’s so successful that we can start looking at that already,” Shaw said. “Personally I didn’t expect to be looking at that for the next five, 10 years. But we’re already two years in looking at what we can do to make it even more successful.”

For a schedule of Friday’s baseball games click here.