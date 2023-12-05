TUESDAY: We’re starting out Tuesday chilly, but the afternoon will be sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll again drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week as a reinforcing cold front pushes through the state Tuesday night, ushering in colder air for Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under a sunny sky. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week, with temperatures dipping below freezing before sunrise Thursday morning.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: After a frosty cold start Thursday morning, temperatures begin to rebound as we round out the work-week. Highs reach the upper 50s Thursday afternoon, and Friday temperatures climb into the 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We start out Saturday dry, with mild temperatures by mid-day. A cold front approaches the state from the west Saturday evening, and that will trigger some showers and storms as early as Saturday afternoon, with the highest rain chances coming overnight Saturday night. The front will push through Alabama on Sunday, meaning we’ll keep the chance for showers and storms in the forecast through at least the first half of the day Sunday before we dry back out Sunday night. It will be windy as storms move through, with wind gusts over 45 mph possible.

Storm Team 7 Day