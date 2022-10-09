SUNDAY: A crisp, cold start this morning as temperatures plummet to the middle 30s and lower 40s. Fantastic Fall weather continues today, featuring plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a refreshing north breeze. Highs will hold in 70-75 degree range, which is below our average high of 79.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold morning Monday followed by a warming trend in advance of our next cold front. Highs reach the upper 70s Monday, then peaking in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

At long last, some much needed rain arrives Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as the cold front moves across the state. As of now, the severe threat is limited, but a few strong storms are possible. Check back for updates and specific details over the coming days.

