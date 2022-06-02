A weak cold front will move into Alabama today. It will tap in to the warm and humid air over us. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting midday and continuing into tonight. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds, but some hail is possible. Expect downpours due to the high amount of moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight, the cold front will slowly move across Central Alabama. It will bring the area more scattered showers and a few storms. A couple of storms could be strong. Lows will be in the 60s.

The front will move into South Alabama on Friday. However, it will be close enough to set off a few lingering showers or storms. Otherwise, we will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as warm. high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Any rain will end by Friday night. It will become clear and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend. We will dry out on Saturday with less humid air and a mostly sunny sky. Do not expect a cool-down behind the cold front with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild for the Garth Brooks concert with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a a few pop-up showers as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Next Week Outlook: The disturbance will move east of Alabama on Monday, but it will still help to set off some pop-up showers or storms. High temperatures will be around 90°. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and more humid. We could see a few pop-up afternoon storms with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Another disturbance aloft will move over the area on Thursday and Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with some spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Tracking The Tropics: The remnants of Agatha are now in the NW Caribbean, and a new area of low pressure is trying to develop just off the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is disorganized now due to strong upper-level winds, but it is expected to become more organized over the next day or so. The forecast calls for it to become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm (Alex) by the weekend. It will move to the northeast toward South Florida where it will bring heavy rains to that state. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. This is not a direct threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. However, we could possibly see some swells from it.





There is also a weak trough northeast of the Bahamas. It is producing disorganized showers and storms, and it is not expected to develop due to strong wind shear aloft. NHC is giving this a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.