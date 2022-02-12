Today was surprisingly mild as sunshine broke through the cloud cover through much of the day. Colder air is moving into Central Alabama this evening, though. Clouds and frigid temperatures move back in overnight. Most of us drop down into the 20s.

Clouds clear out on Sunday, but cold air continues to filter in from the northwest. That keeps high temperatures in the 40s Sunday afternoon, despite quite a bit of sunshine.

The cold snap looks to remain short-lived as temperatures rebound into the upper 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and low 70s Wednesday!

Another cold front moves through Thursday, bringing storms through much of the day.







These storms could be strong, so a Weather Aware is in place for Thursday. Our main concerns are damaging winds, heavy rain, and the potential for tornadoes in the strongest storms.

There’s still some questions regarding timing and exact intensity of the storms on Thursday. For now, we think severe weather is possible, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we head into next week. Be sure to check back often as we narrow in on the timing and the intensity of this round of storms.

Beyond Thursday’s storms, we cool off and dry off Friday, and stay dry into the start of next weekend.