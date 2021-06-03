Alabama Air National Guard promotes first female brigadier general

Lieutenant Colonel Tara McKennie accepts command of the 187th Medical Group from Colonel Randal Efferson, 187th Fighter Wing Commander, in an Assumption of Command ceremony on April 9, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jared Rand/Released).

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing will promote their first female brigadier general this Saturday.

Colonel Tara D. McKennie will make history as the Alabama Air National Guard’s first female brigadier general and as the first African-American female brigadier general in the Alabama National Guard.

McKennie enlisted in the Air Force in 1989 as an airman basic and served six years on active duty before earning a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant through the Army’s Officer Candidate School in 1999. She then transferred to the Air National Guard in 2002 and currently serves as the chief of staff of the Alabama Air National Guard.

The ceremony with take place on Saturday at the 187th Fighter Wing auditorium at the Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base at 10 a.m.

Members of the Alabama National Guard will attend the ceremony to view and recognize the momentous occasion. Also in attendance will be Ms. Armestine Graham and Ms. Jessica Hall, two of the first three African-American women enlisted into the Alabama Air National Guard.