TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 52-year-old Coker man was killed in an ATV crash early Monday morning.

According to state troopers, David L. St. Clair was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned off of Pate Road. St. Clair was ejected from the ATV during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.