Coffee County man sentenced to 63 months for having homemade explosive device

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Coffee County man has been sentenced to spend 63 months in prison after he was found to have been in possession of a homemade explosive device.

According to US Attorney Louis Franklin, 44-year-old Mitchell Byron Doster of Jack, Ala. pled guilty to the charge of possessing the explosive device. He will be under supervision for three years after his release as well.

The device was found after Doster was charged with murder back in 2019. In March of that year, authorities discovered a duffel bag that they suspected had evidence to the murder in question.

Upon an investigation into the bag, an “improvised explosive device built from a modified training grenade that had been wrapped with metal shrapnel secured in place with tape” was found inside.

A fingerprint on the tape was later found to belong to an acquaintance of Doster, 45-year-old Bobby Wayne Williams. Williams was sentenced to 63 months back in May. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun from a separate encounter.

The final resolution on state charges against Doster are still pending at this time. No other information has been released.