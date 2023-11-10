HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma will hold a “Coats for Kids Drive” on Nov. 18 at the Burlington off U.S. 31 in Hoover.

According to the Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter, the coat drive is an extension of Phi Beta Sigma’s national program “I am my Brother’s Keeper.” At the drive, which starts at 10 a.m., coats will be collected for needy children in Jefferson and Walker counties.

Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter brothers serve as morning carpool greeters at Phillips Academy and mentors at Hemphill Elementary School in Birmingham. They also visit Maddox Intermediate School in Jasper, assisting with class work and speaking to students who need emotional support.

Coats collected are set be donated to those schools. The principals of each school will be present to receive coats. The Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter recognized the need for coats while seeing students with short sleeves and no jackets on days the temperature was near freezing.

Since 2017, Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter brothers have donated over 800 coats to Phillips Academy, Hemphill Elementary School and Maddox Intermediate School among other educational facilities.