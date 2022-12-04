BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coastal Carolina (9-3, Sun Belt) vs East Carolina (7-5, AAC), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He returned for the league title game after missing two straight games with a foot injury.

East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell, a first-team All-AAC pick, has rushed for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Had 222 yards and four touchdowns against Temple.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: Lost to Troy 45-26 in Sun Belt championship game. North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was hired as coach on Sunday after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty.

East Carolina: Has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013-14. Snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-46 win over Temple, taking the lead on Holton Ahlers’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Johnson with 1:11 left.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers are making their third consecutive bowl appearance, splitting two trips to the Cure Bowl. They moved up to FBS in 2017 and were eligible for bowl games starting the following season.

East Carolina: Third time in a Birmingham bowl game, 9-11 all-time in bowls. Last year’s Military Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Boston College program.

