COALING, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in Coaling are urging drivers to slow down and be more careful at a busy intersection following several recent car accidents.

Coaling Fire Chief Scott White says in the past month, firefighters have responded to five car wrecks at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Progress Drive.

Chief White says more motorists are traveling to that area due to ongoing construction work on Highway 11. He wants to see a temporary traffic light installed at the intersection to improve safety.

“So you are having a lot of people not paying attention or too big a hurry trying to get to work or get home from work and are involved in a lot of issues right there,” Chief White said. “I agree with the traffic light, but it doesn’t need to be a permanent traffic light. It can be a portable traffic light.”

Chief White tells CBS 42 that in recent weeks, several of his firefighters have almost been hit by cars while directing traffic after responding to car accidents at the busy intersection.

“I am going to say we’ve probably responded to four to five accidents there and a few of them have been fender benders but there have been the more serious accidents,” Chief White said.

CBS 42 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation, and they say they’re looking into that intersection and working with the County to assess what can be done.