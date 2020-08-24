Clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine underway at Birmingham hospital, participants needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine is underway at Ascension St. Vincent’s and leaders say participants are needed.

The trial, sponsored by Moderna, will study the safety and effectiveness of mRNA-1273, a possible vaccine.

“We started today administering vaccine and getting moving, so we are moving forward and we would love for people to get connected with us quickly,” said Chief Clinical Officer for Ascension St. Vincent’s Dr. Tim Bode.

Ascension St. Vincent’s is the only facility in Alabama participating in the study. Some residents have already volunteered.

“If I could do this, in my mind, a small thing to help out thousands and thousands of people and play a small part, it was kind of a no brainer for me,” said Brian Massey, who was recently admitted into the trial.

The hospital is seeking participants in culturally diverse or high risk populations.

“We are targeting first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, factory workers, those that are in a population that poses a greater risk, including those who have clinical issues like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, lung disease,” Bode said.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the facility met its cap for persons over the age of 65.

Massey is an employee of Ascension St. Vincent’s, but is married to a teacher and wanted to be a part of the trial.

“Even though I am not on the front lines, being a front line health caregiver or teacher, certainly surrounded by people that are,” said Massey.

Participants will either receive a vaccine or a placebo in the study. It requires commitment and trips to the Birmingham facility.

“You get the first vaccine, and then 28 days later you get the second one, and there are about seven visits over a 25 month period where you would come in and we would take a look at you, and ask you questions and do an exam,” Bode said.

Bode is hopeful that a vaccine will be discovered as another tool in the fight against coronavirus.

“We’ve done social distancing, we used masks, we washed our hands, hopefully, we will continue to do a ton more of that until we get this under control, but that gets us so far, and the vaccine I think could push us over the next level where we get rid of it,” Bode said.

According to Bode, there is no risk of infection from the study itself. He recommends that you speak to your doctor if interested.

“The body produces from that RNA, some antigens, that could produce antibodies, and immune response so there is no risk of infectivity from this study, so hopefully that will ease some people’s fears,” he said.

If you’d like to learn more about the study, or how to participate, click here.

