Cleanup underway in Moundville after Wednesday tornado

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The cleanup process is underway in Hale County. Moundville was hit by Wednesday’s EF-1 tornado.

EMA Director Russell Weeden says a total of 30 homes were damaged including six in the Waterbury subdivision. In addition, a church was also damaged.

“It was very scary, I never actually thought it would happen,” Kaylee Arnold said.

The 16-year-old teenagers’ family home sustained heavy damage. The house is located on Second Avenue near downtown Moundville.

Wednesday, when the tornado hit, she and her family members ran to the bathroom to seek shelter.

“When they saw it coming my dad slammed his body against the door to shut the door and he yelled for everybody to get in the bathroom,” Arnold said. “My little brother was in front of me so I pushed him into the bathroom—so there was a total of six people standing in the tub.”

Three downtown businesses along with the post office sustained storm damage. Arnold and her family spent Thursday picking up clothes and valuables and put the items in storage. The family will stay with relatives until they can decide what steps to take.

“I am very thankful because we are all alive and healthy and nobody got hurt,” Arnold said.

The American Red Cross was on hand to help storm victims.