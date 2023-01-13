EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Work crews are cleaning up storm debris in the City of Eutaw after a powerful storm hit the community Thursday morning, causing widespread damage to dozens of homes.

There were a few minor injuries reported but no fatalities in the storm’s aftermath. Mayor Latasha Johnson and other city leaders held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the damage and impact on the community.

“We have citizens who were trapped in their homes and we had citizens where trees destroyed their homes,” Mayor Johnson said. “We have debris that’s down, trees that are down, power lines down.”

33 homes were damaged, three of which were totally destroyed. 40 homes still don’t have electricity as many power lines are still down. Mayor Johnson is asking volunteers to assist with removing fallen trees and limbs from parts of the community.

“At this point, we are asking all the citizens to be very careful because we have crews out on the streets trying to clear pathways for the roads,” Mayor Johnson said. “We have utility crews working all over Eutaw helping and we have city workers helping and volunteers and other volunteers.”

The city curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Tommy Johnson says the city will not tolerate looting.

“We are going to be out there patrolling and if you are doing any looting you will go to jail and that’s our message, that we are not going to tolerate that,” Chief Johnson said.