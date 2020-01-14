Cleanup efforts underway in Pickens County after weekend storm

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the deaths of three people during a tornado Saturday, many are coming to Pickens County to begin the picking up the pieces.

Since the tragedy happened, dozens of volunteers from church groups in Alabama and Mississippi have come to help the community in their cleanup efforts. One of those volunteers is Nathaniel Miller from Christian Aid Ministries.

“I came here because it was a way to support the church and give back,” Miller said. “I’ve been blessed tremendously and I want to give back where I can.”

Many of the residents in Pickens County’s Settlement neighborhood are now homeless. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker said that at least 18 residents have been displaced by the storm.

One of those displaced is Tammy Spain, who is staying at a hotel with her family after their home took a direct hit from the storm. Today, she is grateful so many volunteers are helping her community.

“I love the way everybody has come together and have reached out anyway they could,” Spain said. “If you need help your going to get it and its been wonderful all the help that is here.”

Spain’s cousin, Tyrone, was one of three that lost his life after the tornado destroyed his mobile home. His neighbors, 85-year-old Albert Barnett and his wife, Susan, also died. Tyrone, 51, owned a taxi service business in Tuscaloosa.

“He was a energetic fun loving family guy who loved his kids and loved his family and he was a die hard Roll Tide and he did the taxi service for the University of Alabama Spain Taxi service,” she said.

The church groups who are doing volunteer work plan to stay in Carrollton as long as they are needed.

